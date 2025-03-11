Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 193.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 4,213.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $901.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOS. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Canada Goose from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

