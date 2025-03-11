Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovex International during the 3rd quarter worth $874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovex International in the third quarter valued at $2,261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovex International in the third quarter valued at $2,383,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Innovex International in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovex International by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovex International

In related news, CFO Kendal Reed bought 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,160.96. This represents a 2.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Innovex International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:INVX opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Innovex International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. Innovex International had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $250.69 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Innovex International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Innovex International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Innovex International Company Profile

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

