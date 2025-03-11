Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stock Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 41.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3,652.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 759.9% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DH shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Shares of DH opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. The company had revenue of $62.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

