Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.48.

In related news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 50,506 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $106,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 816,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,091.40. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 30,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $63,424.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 280,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,520.80. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,579 shares of company stock valued at $589,216 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKBA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

