Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock Holdings Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,626 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alkami Technology by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,804,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,469 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,059,000 after purchasing an additional 141,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after purchasing an additional 173,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,088,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,979,000 after buying an additional 64,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $3,977,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,256.57. The trade was a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,676,303.40. This represents a 20.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,767 shares of company stock valued at $9,984,434. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -50.79 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $89.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.63 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

