American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94. 838,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,806,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
American Battery Technology Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.
American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $330 billion during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Battery Technology
American Battery Technology Company Profile
American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.
