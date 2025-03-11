American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94. 838,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,806,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $330 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in American Battery Technology by 5.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of American Battery Technology by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in American Battery Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Battery Technology in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

