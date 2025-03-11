Analysts Set Expectations for AngioDynamics Q2 Earnings

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for AngioDynamics in a report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $8.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $338.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.56.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.93 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 79.38%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Warren Nighan, Jr. sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $49,978.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,817 shares in the company, valued at $514,767.27. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

