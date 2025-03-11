Analysts Set Expectations for South Bow FY2025 Earnings

Get South Bow alerts:

South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for South Bow in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for South Bow’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for South Bow’s FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.87 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered shares of South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

South Bow Price Performance

Shares of South Bow stock opened at $24.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60. South Bow has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $27.60.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. South Bow’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Bow

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOBO. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth about $26,826,000. Finally, Centerstone Investors LLC acquired a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth about $1,426,000.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

