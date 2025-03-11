Analyzing Pamt (PAMT) & Its Rivals

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) is one of 23 public companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pamt to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pamt and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million -$31.80 million -8.98 Pamt Competitors $3.49 billion $148.13 million 20.17

Pamt’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Pamt has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pamt and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% Pamt Competitors 3.33% 8.16% 4.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Pamt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pamt and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pamt Competitors 299 1818 1629 39 2.37

Pamt presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.86%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential upside of 28.99%. Given Pamt’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pamt has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Pamt competitors beat Pamt on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Pamt Company Profile

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

