Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $386.21.
AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AON
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON
AON Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AON opened at $398.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. AON has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Analysts expect that AON will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.
AON Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.
About AON
Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.
Further Reading
