AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) Shares Down 8.9% – What’s Next?

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 67,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,073,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

AppTech Payments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

Institutional Trading of AppTech Payments

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AppTech Payments stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Free Report) by 112.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of AppTech Payments worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppTech Payments

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

