Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Ares Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 52,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 142,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.37%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

