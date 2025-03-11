Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 116 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,078,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,971,000 after purchasing an additional 114,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,742,000 after purchasing an additional 96,910 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,000,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,594,000 after purchasing an additional 53,334 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 763,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,241,000 after purchasing an additional 381,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHDN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.38.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $109.56 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $150.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.