Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 653,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,242,000 after buying an additional 115,447 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.41.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.5 %

KNX stock opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.63%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.