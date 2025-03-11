Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RGLD. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $152.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.19 and its 200-day moving average is $142.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $156.35.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

