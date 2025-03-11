Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKX. Barclays reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 10,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $622,590.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $849,450. This trade represents a 42.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 8,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $554,618.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,798.28. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,738 shares of company stock worth $14,700,809. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $78.85. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

