Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 167.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average of $86.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $53.75 and a 12 month high of $98.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

