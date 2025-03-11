Arizona State Retirement System Increases Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.44.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $337.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.58. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.01 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

