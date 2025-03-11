Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,905 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Graco alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Graco stock opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average is $85.46. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $94.77.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Graco

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.