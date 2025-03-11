Assetmark Inc. Acquires 513 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,679,000 after acquiring an additional 403,720 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,375,000 after acquiring an additional 385,998 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,609,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 168,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,180,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,539,000 after acquiring an additional 148,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,374.96. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,600. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock worth $3,198,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $178.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.14. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.75 and a 52 week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXRH shares. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.73.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

