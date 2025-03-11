Assetmark Inc. Acquires 741 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EFX opened at $250.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.32. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equifax from $321.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.13.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

