Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after buying an additional 148,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,744,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after buying an additional 230,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,642,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 533,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,746,000 after buying an additional 39,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $373.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $415.27.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. BNP Paribas raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.42.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

