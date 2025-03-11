Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,102 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Napa Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% during the third quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $98.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.99%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

