Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,139 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

In related news, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,755.06. The trade was a 19.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $963,351.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,957.76. This represents a 16.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,459 shares of company stock worth $6,464,675. Corporate insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

