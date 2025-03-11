Assetmark Inc. Buys 20 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NewMarket by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 481.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Price Performance

NEU opened at $549.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $521.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $480.00 and a 52 week high of $638.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.41.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

NewMarket Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.