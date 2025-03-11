Assetmark Inc. Buys 5,274 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 149.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,418,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,902,000 after buying an additional 76,532 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
DoorDash Stock Performance
DASH stock opened at $177.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.94 and its 200 day moving average is $166.24. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $215.25. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 658.74 and a beta of 1.70.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.52.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DoorDash
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.