Assetmark Inc. Buys 5,274 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 149.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,418,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,902,000 after buying an additional 76,532 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DASH stock opened at $177.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.94 and its 200 day moving average is $166.24. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $215.25. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 658.74 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $1,651,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,208.90. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.66, for a total transaction of $8,833,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,652.16. This trade represents a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 572,062 shares of company stock worth $101,051,440 over the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.52.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

