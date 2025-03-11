Assetmark Inc. Buys 595 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TM. Abel Hall LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TM opened at $188.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $253.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.09 and a 200-day moving average of $180.50.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile



Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

