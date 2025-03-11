Assetmark Inc. Buys 6,562 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,494,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,094,000 after purchasing an additional 411,000 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,416,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,960 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,569,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,472,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 430,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 399,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1269 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

