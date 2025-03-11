Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 3,120.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620,325 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,280,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,659,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,914 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,703,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 627,592 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 411,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

LYG opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

