Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,770 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 66.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total transaction of $310,309.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,752.56. This trade represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $54,475.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,042.20. The trade was a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 4.5 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $107.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

