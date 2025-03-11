Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,778,000 after acquiring an additional 102,341 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $1,864,000.

Insmed stock opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The business had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $227,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,155.20. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $1,458,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,996,328.94. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,957 shares of company stock valued at $42,859,028 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

