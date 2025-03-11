Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTW. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTW opened at $332.00 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $245.04 and a 1-year high of $344.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of -332.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently -368.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $357.00 to $373.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.08.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,996.09. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

