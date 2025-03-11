Assetmark Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2,154.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,383,000 after buying an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,520,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,482,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 323,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,614,000 after buying an additional 85,698 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,886,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE HII opened at $197.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $294.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.