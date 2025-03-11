Assetmark Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,404.57. This trade represents a 39.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,447,165.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. This trade represents a 25.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

