Assetmark Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

