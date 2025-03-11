Assetmark Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $307.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $271.54 and a 12 month high of $337.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

