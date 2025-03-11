Assetmark Inc. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,800,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,325,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,678,000 after buying an additional 846,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,542,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,015,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,182,000 after buying an additional 920,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,716,000 after buying an additional 32,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SEE. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price objective on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Sealed Air Trading Down 4.9 %

SEE stock opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.32. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

