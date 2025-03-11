Assetmark Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 71,365 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $2,540,594.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 262,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,566.80. This trade represents a 21.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 19,827,242 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $620,989,219.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,624,736 shares of company stock worth $936,145,808. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price objective on Chewy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI raised Chewy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Chewy Stock Performance

Chewy stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $40.09.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

