Assetmark Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AES by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,651,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AES by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,513,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,125,000 after acquiring an additional 181,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,879,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,536,000 after acquiring an additional 185,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AES by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,756,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,220,000 after acquiring an additional 249,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,961,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,989,000 after buying an additional 439,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. AES’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on AES in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

