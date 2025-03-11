Assetmark Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $236.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.11 and a 52 week high of $365.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

