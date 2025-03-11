Assetmark Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Veralto by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Veralto by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,654,000 after acquiring an additional 860,608 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Veralto by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,122,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,608,000 after acquiring an additional 757,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veralto by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,232,000 after acquiring an additional 558,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Veralto by 628.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 579,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,998,000 after acquiring an additional 499,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,964.50. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,467 shares of company stock worth $1,150,366 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $85.90 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day moving average is $105.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

