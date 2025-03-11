Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $107.03 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $98.51 and a 1 year high of $115.88. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average is $109.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

