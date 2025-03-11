Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,364,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,690,000 after buying an additional 73,542 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Kenvue by 13.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Kenvue stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

