Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3,686.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,370 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Edison International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,549,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,834,774,000 after buying an additional 224,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Edison International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,800,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,898,638,000 after buying an additional 1,741,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,620,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,142,000 after buying an additional 210,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,620,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,391 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,416,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,955,000 after purchasing an additional 76,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.54.

Edison International stock opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

