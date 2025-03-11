Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.886 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.29%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.