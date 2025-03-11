Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $257.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.56 and a 200 day moving average of $269.76. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $226.62 and a 52 week high of $282.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

