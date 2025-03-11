Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Paychex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Adero Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paychex Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $154.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.72 and a 12-month high of $158.37.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.53%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.23.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYX
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paychex
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.