Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,010 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,924,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,027,000 after purchasing an additional 40,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 484,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,375,000 after purchasing an additional 371,267 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $272.24 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.95 and a 1 year high of $300.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.10. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

