Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,485 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. FMR LLC raised its stake in National Grid by 77.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,964,000 after buying an additional 1,739,566 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in National Grid during the third quarter valued at $66,535,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in National Grid by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $21,706,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 209,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

