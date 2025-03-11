Assetmark Inc. Purchases 5,465 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Welltower alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 470,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,684,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,659,000 after acquiring an additional 380,888 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,477,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,649,000 after acquiring an additional 324,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Wedbush raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.19.

Welltower Trading Down 0.9 %

WELL stock opened at $146.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.06. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.79%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.